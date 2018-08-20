Analyzing Spok (SPOK) and T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

Spok (NASDAQ: TMUS) and T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Spok has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T-Mobile Us has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Spok pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. T-Mobile Us does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spok and T-Mobile Us’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok $171.18 million 1.75 -$15.30 million N/A N/A T-Mobile Us $40.60 billion 1.38 $4.54 billion $2.29 28.78

T-Mobile Us has higher revenue and earnings than Spok.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Spok shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of T-Mobile Us shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Spok shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of T-Mobile Us shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spok and T-Mobile Us’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok -10.59% 2.07% 1.72% T-Mobile Us 11.27% 10.87% 3.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spok and T-Mobile Us, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok 0 0 0 0 N/A T-Mobile Us 1 2 15 3 2.95

T-Mobile Us has a consensus price target of $71.86, indicating a potential upside of 9.05%. Given T-Mobile Us’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T-Mobile Us is more favorable than Spok.

Summary

T-Mobile Us beats Spok on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers; ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection, as well as provides a suite of professional services. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2017, T-Mobile US, Inc. operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

