Analyzing Quintana Energy Services (QES) and RPC (RES)

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE: RES) and RPC (NYSE:RES) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

RPC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Quintana Energy Services does not pay a dividend. RPC pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPC has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

16.8% of Quintana Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of RPC shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of RPC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and RPC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services $438.03 million 0.58 -$21.15 million ($0.05) -154.40 RPC $1.60 billion 1.98 $162.51 million $0.66 22.29

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Quintana Energy Services. Quintana Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services N/A N/A N/A RPC 12.60% 23.23% 18.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quintana Energy Services and RPC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 RPC 1 14 3 0 2.11

Quintana Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 57.60%. RPC has a consensus price target of $20.57, indicating a potential upside of 39.85%. Given Quintana Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quintana Energy Services is more favorable than RPC.

Summary

RPC beats Quintana Energy Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

