Analyzing CVR Energy (CVI) and YPF (YPF)

CVR Energy (NYSE: YPF) and YPF (NYSE:YPF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CVR Energy alerts:

26.2% of YPF shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.0% of CVR Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CVR Energy has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CVR Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. YPF does not pay a dividend. YPF has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CVR Energy and YPF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A YPF 0 3 3 1 2.71

YPF has a consensus price target of $27.94, indicating a potential upside of 87.62%. Given YPF’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YPF is more favorable than CVR Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Energy and YPF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy $5.99 billion 0.52 $234.40 million N/A N/A YPF $15.27 billion 0.38 $745.33 million $1.90 7.84

YPF has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Energy and YPF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy 5.23% 8.00% 3.48% YPF 6.92% 11.81% 3.60%

Summary

YPF beats CVR Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LP's refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 112 oil and gas fields; proved reserves of approximately 480 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,520 billion cubic feet of gas. The company also had a retail distribution network of 1,563 YPF-branded service stations; 21 exploration permits, including 18 onshore and 3 offshore exploration permits, as well as 112 production concessions; and 36 crude oil treatment plants and 10 pumping plants. In addition, it owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,700 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at 5 Argentine ports. Further, the company participates in 3 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1,367 megawatts; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitaries, ensiling bags, and other products; and supplies fuels, lubricants, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. YPF Sociedad Anonima was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.