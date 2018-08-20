Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for L Brands (LB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L Brands (NYSE: LB) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2018 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – L Brands is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2018 – L Brands was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock came under pressure after management trimmed the fiscal 2018 view and provided dismal second-quarter guidance. Moreover, southward revision in earnings estimates for second quarter and 2018 exhibits analysts’ concerns surrounding the company’s future growth potential. Shrinking gross margin also remains a concern. The company had forecasted gross margin to contract in the second quarter. Nevertheless, L Brands’ efforts to streamline Victoria’s Secret business, localizing assortments and enhancing direct business bode well. The company’s foray into international markets is likely to provide growth opportunities and generate increased sales volumes. L Brands’ sustained focus on cost containment, inventory management, merchandise and speed-to-market initiatives has kept it afloat in a competitive environment.”

8/7/2018 – L Brands was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – L Brands was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – L Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They wrote, “We remain NEUTRAL rated. In June, total company comp sales increased 3% (stores -2%), roughly ~in line with our +LSD expectations but decelerating from May. The LB total comp increase of 3% (stores -2%) included a 1% decline at Victoria’s Secret (stores -6%) and a 10% increase at Bath & Body Works (stores +7%). For the total company, June sales increased 6% to $1.28bn.””

6/21/2018 – L Brands is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth about $8,032,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth about $5,143,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth about $4,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

