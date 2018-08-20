Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS):

8/9/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

8/9/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

7/11/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

NASDAQ IONS opened at $50.84 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.50 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,087 over the last ninety days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,142,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

