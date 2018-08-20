Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tenaris (TS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tenaris (NYSE: TS):

8/17/2018 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/15/2018 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/3/2018 – Tenaris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Tenaris was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2018 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/29/2018 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

6/27/2018 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2018 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/21/2018 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

TS stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. Tenaris SA has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $40.64.

Get Tenaris SA alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tenaris by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 273,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tenaris by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.