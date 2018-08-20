Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN):

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Nordstrom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They wrote, “We remain NEUTRAL. JWN reported 2Q18 EPS of $0.95, above our est, on a better-than-expected comp result (+4%), with gross margin aided by new revenue recognition standards. The new standard recognizes in-transit sales at shipment (rather than deferred); the impact this year was elevated due to a high volume of e-commerce sales at the end of the quarter (+100bps to sales growth; +$30mn to gross profit, or ~75bps, by our estimates). Management expects this to reverse in 3Q. Net sales rose 7.1% to $3.98bn (vs. our +4% est). Gross margin was up 90bps (vs. our -10bps estimate) and SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue increased 65bps (vs. our +10bps). Credit revenue rose 14.5% to $87mn, in line. Operating income of $246mn was above our estimate of $223mn.””

8/10/2018 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Nordstrom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/21/2018 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 37,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,990,594.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 481,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

