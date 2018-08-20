Analysts Set ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) Target Price at $27.33

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEAL shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $26.00 target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.81% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEAL stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.