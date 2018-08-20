Analysts Set Repligen Co. (RGEN) PT at $46.83

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $233,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,305,964.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $85,606.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,855.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,191 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1,511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 174,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,506. Repligen has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

