Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Devon Energy (DVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

8/16/2018 – Devon Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2018 – Devon Energy was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2018 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, Devon Energy’s shares have outperformed its industry. Devon continues to benefit from strong domestic oil production. Devon’s diversified portfolio, focus on high margin production zones, cost savings and divestment of non-core assets are boosting its performance. Thanks to solid oil production and the performance of its domestic oil players, the company is well poised to deliver a significant increase in U.S. oil production in 2018 from 2017 levels. However, the highly competitive nature of the oil and gas industry has always been a headwind.”

7/25/2018 – Devon Energy was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Devon Energy was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We forecast revenue of $90.0 million, up 4.2% YOY. The consensus is $92.3 million. Services (ES) segment (66% of estimated revenue), we forecast revenue growth of 8.4% YOY to $59.7 million, as we project that the business will be able to maintain the high-single-digit growth rate achieved during the prior three quarters following significant investments in new sales personnel and branch openings.””

7/18/2018 – Devon Energy was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/12/2018 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 12,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

