Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Antofagasta (ANTO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Antofagasta (LON: ANTO):
- 8/16/2018 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 950 ($12.12) to GBX 900 ($11.48). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2018 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.21) price target on the stock.
- 8/15/2018 – Antofagasta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.31) price target on the stock.
- 8/14/2018 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 900 ($11.48) to GBX 980 ($12.50). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2018 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,015 ($12.95) price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2018 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/25/2018 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/18/2018 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 935 ($11.93) to GBX 975 ($12.44). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2018 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/29/2018 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 620 ($7.91) to GBX 800 ($10.21). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 834.80 ($10.65) on Monday. Antofagasta plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,071 ($13.66).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.
