Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Antofagasta (ANTO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Antofagasta (LON: ANTO):

8/16/2018 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 950 ($12.12) to GBX 900 ($11.48). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.21) price target on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Antofagasta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.31) price target on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 900 ($11.48) to GBX 980 ($12.50). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,015 ($12.95) price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/25/2018 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/18/2018 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 935 ($11.93) to GBX 975 ($12.44). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/29/2018 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 620 ($7.91) to GBX 800 ($10.21). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 834.80 ($10.65) on Monday. Antofagasta plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,071 ($13.66).

Get Antofagasta plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.