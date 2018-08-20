Analysts Offer Predictions for Cae Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

CAE stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 3,246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

