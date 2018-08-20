Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Gold, Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

RGLD opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30. Royal Gold has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $1,902,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $563,290.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,402.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,236 shares of company stock worth $4,120,565. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Royal Gold by 100.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

