Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) to Post $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Wells Fargo & Co posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

In other news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,299. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 642,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,581,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

