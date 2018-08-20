Analysts Expect Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Goldcorp posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldcorp will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goldcorp.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Goldcorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GG. ValuEngine raised Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GG. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Goldcorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Goldcorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,480,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after buying an additional 271,467 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX purchased a new position in Goldcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,369,000. Finally, American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Goldcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GG opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.13.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

