Analysts Expect Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) to Post ($4.80) EPS

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Gevo an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber acquired 10,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.65% of Gevo at the end of the most recent quarter.

GEVO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Gevo has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $24.74.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.80) by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 70.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%. equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -17.6 EPS for the current year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

