Analysts Expect FibroGen Inc (FGEN) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.27). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 85.59%. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $2,174,430.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,424,390.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,162,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,411,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 55,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,589. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

