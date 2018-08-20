Analysts Expect City Holding (CHCO) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. City posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.59 million. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. City has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. City has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $26,253.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of City by 79.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of City during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

