Analysts Anticipate Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $793.59 Million

Brokerages expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to post sales of $793.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $772.99 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $745.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a positive return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGI. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,452. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

