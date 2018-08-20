Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.58. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $281.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.05 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 79.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $836,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 26.4% in the first quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $627,000.

NUVA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. 29,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $70.02.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

