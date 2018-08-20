Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $134,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 201.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 254.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 239,434 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $931,000.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

