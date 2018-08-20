Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report sales of $120.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $111.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $472.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.40 million to $473.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $517.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $522.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPAA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

MPAA stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

