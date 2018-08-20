Analysts Anticipate Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Fluidigm reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 121,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $583,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 418,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,068. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLDM opened at $6.80 on Friday. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.11.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

