Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post $22.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen, Inc Common Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $22.40 million. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock posted sales of $16.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock will report full-year sales of $84.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.60 million to $84.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $118.50 million to $120.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AxoGen, Inc Common Stock.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AxoGen, Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 5,000 shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,304.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $37.75 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 0.01.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

