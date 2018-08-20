AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a $14.58 rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AmTrust Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmTrust Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmTrust Financial Services from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AmTrust Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFSI opened at $14.47 on Thursday. AmTrust Financial Services has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $61,707.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 50.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 16,264.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,011,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after buying an additional 2,993,195 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,612,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 3,429.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,610,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,181,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

