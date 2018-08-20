Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

FOLD opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.34. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 460.04% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,431.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $652,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

