Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Position Cut by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,425 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $34,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,796,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,316,000 after buying an additional 380,361 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,188,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,299,000 after buying an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $139.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.87 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

