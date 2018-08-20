American Vanguard (AVD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Vanguard earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.1070953491536 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get American Vanguard alerts:

AVD traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $19.05. 5,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,101. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.05.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. American Vanguard’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AVD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $65,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,352.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $207,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.