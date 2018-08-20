American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Fastenal (FAST)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Terry Modock Owen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

