American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $17,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,986,115,000 after buying an additional 932,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,173 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,154,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $130.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.81.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

