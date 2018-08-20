American International Group Inc. Has $16.09 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (HSY)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $101.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.04%.

In other Hershey news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

