American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,917,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,565 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $132,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,237,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,771 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,308,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,377,000 after purchasing an additional 872,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,274,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 560,773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 458,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 262.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 615,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,217,000 after purchasing an additional 445,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.50 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NYSE AEP opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.16. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.