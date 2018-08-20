American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,247,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $298,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Cummins by 5,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cummins to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Cummins stock opened at $143.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

