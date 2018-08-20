AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) & Walt Disney (DIS) Critical Analysis

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NYSE: DIS) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Walt Disney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and Walt Disney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock 1 12 2 0 2.07 Walt Disney 2 9 13 0 2.46

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $61.70, suggesting a potential downside of 0.62%. Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Walt Disney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and Walt Disney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock $2.81 billion 1.26 $471.31 million $7.37 8.42 Walt Disney $55.14 billion 3.02 $8.98 billion $5.70 19.65

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock 17.22% 278.30% 9.74% Walt Disney 20.76% 21.37% 10.45%

Dividends

Walt Disney pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Walt Disney pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Walt Disney beats AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats. This segment distributes its networks in the United States through cable and other multichannel video programming distribution platforms, such as direct broadcast satellite and platforms operated by telecommunications providers. The International and Other segment delivers entertaining and acclaimed programming services for subscribers in approximately 140 countries and territories, including Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the parts of Asia and Africa. This segment also operates in independent film distribution business that distributes films across various media platforms, including theaters, cable/satellite video on demand, cable network television, streaming/downloading to internet-connected screens, and DVDs. The company also provides subscription streaming services. AMC Networks Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games; and sells its products through The Disney Store, shopDisney.com, and shop.Marvel.com, as well as directly to retailers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

