Ambrosus (AMB) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $20.59 million and approximately $297,283.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Gatecoin and Mercatox. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00285647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00152359 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Gatecoin, Coinrail, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.