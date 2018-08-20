Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Altria Group stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

