Alteryx Inc (AYX) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 265,819 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 265,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $14,654,601.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:AYX opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.26 and a beta of -0.90. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $57.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alteryx from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

