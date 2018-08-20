Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alta Mesa Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Alta Mesa Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

AMR stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alta Mesa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

