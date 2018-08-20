Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.04

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 155065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Alta Mesa Resources Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $59,866,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,443 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $12,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $11,013,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $4,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

