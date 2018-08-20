Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,888 Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,888 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $499,267.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

