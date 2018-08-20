Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $605,000 in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,625 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

NYSE DVN opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,936.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.