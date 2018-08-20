Alphabet Inc Class C’s (GOOG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Morningstar

Morningstar reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet Inc Class C from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Macquarie restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $1,405.00 price target (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,245.96.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock opened at $1,200.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $861.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $903.40 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,139.18, for a total value of $11,391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after buying an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,096,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,398,000 after buying an additional 105,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,677,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

