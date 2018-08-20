Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) versus FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Head to Head Review

Alphabet Inc Class C (NYSE: FDS) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet Inc Class C has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphabet Inc Class C and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc Class C 0 2 26 0 2.93 FactSet Research Systems 2 10 1 0 1.92

Alphabet Inc Class C currently has a consensus target price of $1,250.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $193.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.06%. Given Alphabet Inc Class C’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alphabet Inc Class C is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class C and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc Class C $110.86 billion 7.52 $12.66 billion $32.05 37.40 FactSet Research Systems $1.22 billion 6.98 $258.25 million $7.31 30.41

Alphabet Inc Class C has higher revenue and earnings than FactSet Research Systems. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet Inc Class C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alphabet Inc Class C does not pay a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class C and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc Class C 13.16% 18.24% 14.32% FactSet Research Systems 19.37% 55.91% 22.72%

Summary

Alphabet Inc Class C beats FactSet Research Systems on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. The company integrates datasets and analytics across asset classes, and supports the workflow of buy-side and sell-side clients. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information, including quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as offers unique and third-party content through desktop, wireless, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, research professionals, investment bankers, and fixed income professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

