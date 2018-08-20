Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WealthShield LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,427. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total transaction of $12,302,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock worth $104,846,172. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price (down from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,200.96 on Monday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $903.40 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $861.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

