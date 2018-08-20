Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) vs. Model N (MODN) Head to Head Survey

Alphabet Inc Class A (NYSE: MODN) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class A and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc Class A $110.86 billion 7.63 $12.66 billion $32.05 37.94 Model N $131.17 million 3.82 -$39.54 million ($0.83) -19.34

Alphabet Inc Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class A and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc Class A 13.16% 18.24% 14.32% Model N -21.89% -61.62% -14.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Alphabet Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet Inc Class A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Model N shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet Inc Class A has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alphabet Inc Class A and Model N, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc Class A 0 4 31 0 2.89 Model N 0 2 3 0 2.60

Alphabet Inc Class A currently has a consensus price target of $1,308.01, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Model N has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.23%. Given Model N’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Alphabet Inc Class A.

Summary

Alphabet Inc Class A beats Model N on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

