Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $503.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to post $503.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.10 million to $507.24 million. Alliance Resource Partners posted sales of $453.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alliance Resource Partners.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.55 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director Nick Carter bought 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $44,047.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $397,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 29.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 77.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.76. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.47%.

Alliance Resource Partners announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

