ALLETE Inc (ALE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 822,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,447,000 after purchasing an additional 322,600 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 144.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Williams Capital cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.30. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 12.02%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $62,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $184,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

