Alerus Financial NA Sells 744 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,331,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 113.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank set a $167.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.42.

Shares of NSC opened at $174.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

