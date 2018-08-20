Alerus Financial NA Has $12.82 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,544,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,658,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,641,000 after acquiring an additional 630,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,998,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,809,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 335,789 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

