AKO Capital LLP Has $63.60 Million Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $63,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $42,424.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,864,573.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,292.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,893 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

Shares of CME stock opened at $169.38 on Monday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $123.88 and a 52-week high of $174.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.